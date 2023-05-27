Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Chevron by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 7,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,736,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,265. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.47. The stock has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.12.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

