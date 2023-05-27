Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,786 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after acquiring an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,754,000 after buying an additional 674,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.66. 2,216,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.