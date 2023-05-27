Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 25,966 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 536,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after buying an additional 113,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,353,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,805 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,407 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 491.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 280,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 233,469 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

