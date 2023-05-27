Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.