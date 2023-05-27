Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,235. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.58 and its 200 day moving average is $155.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

