Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268,646 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.38% of Quanta Services worth $77,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.00. 811,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.58 and a 200 day moving average of $155.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $176.35.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.