Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

About Quanterix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 430.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

