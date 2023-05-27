Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.
Quanterix Stock Performance
Shares of QTRX stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
Further Reading
