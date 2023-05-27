Quantfury Token Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.10 or 0.00029889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $81.01 million and approximately $2,395.92 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.05351938 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,419.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

