QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $176.88

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $176.88 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,836.97 or 1.00017763 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152473 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $357.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

