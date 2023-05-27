Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Quorum Information Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of C$9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million.
Shares of QIS stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93. Quorum Information Technologies has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70.
