Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Quorum Information Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of C$9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million.

Shares of QIS stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93. Quorum Information Technologies has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

