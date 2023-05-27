Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Rain Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

