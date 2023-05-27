Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rain Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RAIN. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

Rain Oncology Stock Down 3.5 %

Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Rain Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Oncology news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the first quarter worth $99,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Articles

