Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL opened at $112.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,748,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

