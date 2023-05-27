Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

