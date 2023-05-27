Raymond James Lowers Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $11.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

