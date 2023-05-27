Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 4.7 %

RRBI stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 2,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $371.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,215 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 583 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,479.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 364,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,470.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,002 shares of company stock worth $45,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 719.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

