ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,634.11

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $8,634.11 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00330931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.