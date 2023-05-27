Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.55. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 38,521 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 407.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REFR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

