Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.55. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 38,521 shares trading hands.
Research Frontiers Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 407.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.
