Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 1,704,214 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.