Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Shares Up 12%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Rating) rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 15,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

