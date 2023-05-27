Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,960.05 or 0.07315330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,966.79087733 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,385,403.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

