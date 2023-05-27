Round Hill Asset Management Sells 1,605 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,747 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.1% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after acquiring an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 506,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,162 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,193,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after buying an additional 259,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

