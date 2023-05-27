Round Hill Asset Management Sells 1,605 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,747 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.1% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after acquiring an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 506,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,162 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,193,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after buying an additional 259,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of BUD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.