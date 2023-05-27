Round Hill Asset Management Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $556,791,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 56,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.94. 8,579,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

