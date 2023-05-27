Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 2.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $208,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after buying an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,133,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,631,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,623,000 after buying an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. 754,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.