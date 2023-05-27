RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in RPM International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

RPM International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $80.08 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

