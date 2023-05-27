Sachem Head Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 26.4% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.53% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $675,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock remained flat at $78.26 during midday trading on Friday. 1,706,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

