Saitama Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Saitama token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $41.13 million and approximately $782,392.33 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,805.02 or 0.99958287 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00091042 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $696,056.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars.

