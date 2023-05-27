Saltmarble Price Tops $1.74 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00006475 BTC on major exchanges. Saltmarble has a market cap of $168.78 million and $56,406.71 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform.

