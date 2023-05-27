Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.5 %

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.40 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

