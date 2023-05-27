Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

