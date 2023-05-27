Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Trimmed by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

