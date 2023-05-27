Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $7.61 Million in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,159,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,000. Quantum-Si makes up about 1.0% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned about 2.97% of Quantum-Si at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum-Si by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quantum-Si by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,084,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quantum-Si by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 609,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Quantum-Si by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 787,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 261,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 134,546 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 247,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,416.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 210,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,631. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

