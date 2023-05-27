Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,467 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.49% of A. O. Smith worth $42,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

NYSE AOS opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

