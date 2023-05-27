Sei Investments Co. Has $45.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,843 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $45,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $133.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

