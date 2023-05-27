Sei Investments Co. Has $49.82 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,713 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $49,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $205.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.88 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

