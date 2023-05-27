Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $43,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE FRT opened at $87.06 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.