Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60,580 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average is $145.90. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $27,526,961.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,437,361 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,787,063.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock worth $2,801,006,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.