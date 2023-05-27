Sei Investments Co. Purchases 61,481 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,481 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.