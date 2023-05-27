Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 51,747 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Northern Trust worth $41,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NTRS opened at $72.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

