Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $45,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

