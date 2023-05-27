Sei Investments Co. Sells 143,238 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,238 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $41,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

