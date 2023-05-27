Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,281 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $39,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

