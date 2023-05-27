Sei Investments Co. Sells 174,891 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 174,891 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $52,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

COP opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

