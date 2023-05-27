SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 490.0% in May

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGS Stock Up 0.9 %

SGSOY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 140,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SGS has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

SGS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SGS

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SGS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $933.52.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

