SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 490.0% in May

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SGS Stock Up 0.9 %
SGSOY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 140,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SGS has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.25.
SGS Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About SGS
SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.
