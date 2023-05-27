Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a hold rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

