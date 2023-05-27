Short Interest in 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Decreases By 43.2%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TFSVF remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Friday. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Get 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) alerts:

About 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to companies, and auditing and accounting firms in Nordic Region. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time tracking solutions, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.