Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Decreases By 18.9%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $681,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTU remained flat at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Altitude Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

