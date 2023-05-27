Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Increases By 93.5%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anghami in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anghami in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anghami in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Anghami Stock Performance

Shares of ANGH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 22,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Anghami has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

