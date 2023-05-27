Short Interest in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Decreases By 34.0%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPHW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,938. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06.

