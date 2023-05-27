Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Increases By 78.6%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,298,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 250,111 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,595,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 195,232 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

